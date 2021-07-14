$1.41 Earnings Per Share Expected for The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) This Quarter

Analysts expect The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) to announce $1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for The Hershey’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.34 to $1.46. The Hershey reported earnings of $1.31 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 7.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that The Hershey will report full-year earnings of $6.88 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.82 to $6.92. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $7.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.15 to $7.44. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow The Hershey.

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.12. The Hershey had a return on equity of 66.00% and a net margin of 16.69%. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler raised The Hershey from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on The Hershey from $152.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Citigroup upped their target price on The Hershey from $172.00 to $187.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded The Hershey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $171.00 to $181.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on The Hershey from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.33.

NYSE HSY traded down $0.89 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $175.93. The stock had a trading volume of 746,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 956,713. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $173.11. The Hershey has a twelve month low of $127.41 and a twelve month high of $178.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $36.42 billion, a PE ratio of 26.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.37.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were issued a dividend of $0.804 per share. This represents a $3.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. The Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.19%.

In related news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 319 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.88, for a total transaction of $56,105.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michele Buck sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.26, for a total value of $398,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 185,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,542,252.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,796 shares of company stock valued at $3,399,245 over the last 90 days. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HSY. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in The Hershey in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in The Hershey in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Twin Tree Management LP raised its position in The Hershey by 2,728.6% in the 4th quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Hershey in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in The Hershey in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors own 52.14% of the company’s stock.

About The Hershey

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products and pantry items. The company operates in two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

Earnings History and Estimates for The Hershey (NYSE:HSY)

