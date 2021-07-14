Brokerages Expect Nektar Therapeutics (NYSE:NKTR) to Announce -$0.73 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Nektar Therapeutics (NYSE:NKTR) will post earnings of ($0.73) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Nektar Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.80) to ($0.67). Nektar Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.45) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 62.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nektar Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($3.00) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.17) to ($2.67). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($1.76) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.47) to $0.22. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Nektar Therapeutics.

Get Nektar Therapeutics alerts:

In other Nektar Therapeutics news, SVP Mark Andrew Wilson sold 1,917 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.30, for a total value of $35,081.10. Also, insider Jonathan Zalevsky sold 31,111 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.30, for a total transaction of $569,331.30. In the last three months, insiders sold 65,877 shares of company stock worth $1,205,549.

NYSE NKTR traded down $0.15 on Tuesday, reaching $17.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 655,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,089,509. Nektar Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $15.40 and a 52 week high of $26.75.

Nektar Therapeutics Company Profile

Nektar Therapeutics operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The company researches and develops pipeline of investigational medicines in oncology, immunology, and virology, as well as a portfolio of approved partnered medicines. The company's products include Bempegaldesleukin, a CD122-preferential interleukin-2 (IL-2) pathway agonist, which is in phase 3 clinical trial to treat metastatic melanoma, renal cell carcinoma, muscle-invasive bladder cancer, and adjuvant melanoma; phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of renal cell carcinoma and urothelial cancer; phase 1/2A clinical trial to treat squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck; phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer and immuno-oncology; and phase 1B clinical trial to treat COVID-19.It is also developing NKTR-358, a cytokine Treg stimulant that is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of systemic lupus erythematosus and ulcerative colitis, as well as phase 1B clinical trial to treat atopic dermatitis and psoriasis; NKTR-255, an IL-15 receptor agonist, which is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of non-Hodgkin's lymphoma and multiple myeloma, and head and neck cancer and colorectal cancer; and NKTR-262, a toll-like receptor agonist that is in phase 1/2 clinical trial to treat locally advanced or metastatic solid tumor malignancies, as well as various other drug candidates.

Further Reading: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Nektar Therapeutics (NKTR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Nektar Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nektar Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.