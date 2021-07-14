ElringKlinger (ETR:ZIL2) Shares Down 1.5%

ElringKlinger AG (ETR:ZIL2)’s stock price was down 1.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as €13.97 ($16.44) and last traded at €14.46 ($17.01). Approximately 133,009 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 15% from the average daily volume of 156,628 shares. The stock had previously closed at €14.68 ($17.27).

Several analysts have issued reports on ZIL2 shares. Kepler Capital Markets set a €7.00 ($8.24) target price on ElringKlinger and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Oddo Bhf set a €12.00 ($14.12) target price on ElringKlinger and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €28.00 ($32.94) price target on ElringKlinger and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €11.00 ($12.94) price target on ElringKlinger and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, DZ Bank restated a “sell” rating on shares of ElringKlinger in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. ElringKlinger has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €13.53 ($15.92).

The company’s fifty day moving average price is €15.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.77, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $916.19 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -187.79.

ElringKlinger AG develops, manufactures, and distributes technical and chemical products for the automotive sector and the general manufacturing industry in Germany and internationally. It operates through four segments: Original Equipment, Aftermarket, Engineered Plastics, and Other. The Original Equipment segment is involved in the development, manufacture, and sale of products and assemblies, such as metal sealing systems and drive train components; thermoplastics for drivetrains, body, and underbody applications; hybrid technologies; thermal, acoustic, and aerodynamic shielding systems; cylinder-head and specialty gaskets; battery and fuel cell components and systems; electric drive units; and exhaust gas purification.

