JD Bancshares (OTCMKTS:JDVB) Stock Price Up 0%

JD Bancshares Inc. (OTCMKTS:JDVB) shares rose 0% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $47.01 and last traded at $47.00. Approximately 600 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 53% from the average daily volume of 391 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.99.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $47.42.

About JD Bancshares (OTCMKTS:JDVB)

JD Bancshares Inc provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses primarily in Southwest Louisiana. The company offers checking, demand, savings, individual retirement, and certificates of deposit accounts; commercial, business, real estate, agricultural, consumer, and mortgage loans; credit cards; and overdraft protection, wire transfer, bill payment, safe deposit box, automatic clearance house origination, online and mobile banking, merchant, and other banking services.

