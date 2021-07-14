CooTek (Cayman) (NYSE:CTK) Trading Down 4.9%

CooTek (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:CTK) was down 4.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1.53 and last traded at $1.56. Approximately 142,853 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 62% from the average daily volume of 374,873 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.64.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CooTek (Cayman) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th.

The stock has a market cap of $95.50 million, a PE ratio of -1.90 and a beta of -0.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.85.

CooTek (Cayman) (NYSE:CTK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.01). CooTek (Cayman) had a negative net margin of 12.02% and a negative return on equity of 4,961.81%. As a group, research analysts forecast that CooTek will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of CooTek (Cayman) during the 1st quarter worth about $430,000. Peak Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CooTek (Cayman) during the 1st quarter worth about $600,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of CooTek (Cayman) by 49.9% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 25,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 8,453 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CooTek (Cayman) during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of CooTek (Cayman) during the 1st quarter worth about $94,000. Institutional investors own 6.85% of the company’s stock.

CooTek (Cayman) Company Profile (NYSE:CTK)

CooTek (Cayman) Inc operates as a mobile internet company in the United States, the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. Its primary product is TouchPal Smart Input, an input method for mobile devices that supports approximately 110 languages. The company also offers Fengdu Novel, a mobile application that provides users with free online novels; Fengdu Audiobooks; and short video series based on Fengdu Literature Platform content and IP resources.

