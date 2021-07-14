Entegris, Inc. (NYSE:ENTG) Director Paul L. H. Olson Sells 2,000 Shares

Entegris, Inc. (NYSE:ENTG) Director Paul L. H. Olson sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.41, for a total value of $238,820.00.

NYSE ENTG traded down $0.82 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $117.72. 423,132 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 904,290. Entegris, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.16 and a 1 year high of $126.41.

Entegris Company Profile

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions for manufacturing processes in the semiconductor and other high-technology industries in North America, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, China, Europe, and Southeast Asia.

