Timber Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:TMBR) Major Shareholder Tardimed Sciences Llc Sells 174,915 Shares

Timber Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:TMBR) major shareholder Tardimed Sciences Llc sold 174,915 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.27, for a total value of $222,142.05. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Tardimed Sciences Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 2nd, Tardimed Sciences Llc sold 66,285 shares of Timber Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.27, for a total value of $84,181.95.

Shares of NYSE:TMBR traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 776,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,955,403. Timber Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.67 and a fifty-two week high of $3.65.

Timber Pharmaceuticals LLC, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical dermatology company, focused on the development and commercialization of treatments for orphan dermatologic diseases. The company was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in Basking Ridge, New Jersey.

