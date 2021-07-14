Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO) CEO Tien Tzuo Sells 15,000 Shares

Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO) CEO Tien Tzuo sold 15,000 shares of Zuora stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.06, for a total value of $225,900.00.

Tien Tzuo also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 14th, Tien Tzuo sold 20,000 shares of Zuora stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.76, for a total value of $355,200.00.

Zuora stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $17.41. 820,947 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,251,639. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.08 and a beta of 2.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.06. Zuora, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.15 and a 12 month high of $18.64.

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.02. Zuora had a negative return on equity of 39.88% and a negative net margin of 23.52%. The firm had revenue of $80.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.00 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Zuora, Inc. will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Zuora by 8.6% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 13,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Zuora by 5.9% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 30,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after buying an additional 1,720 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zuora by 3.0% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 60,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $891,000 after buying an additional 1,768 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zuora during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Zuora by 19.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 2,248 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.08% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Zuora from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, June 26th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Zuora in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Zuora from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Zuora in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company.

Zuora Company Profile

Zuora, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based software on a subscription basis that enables companies in various industries to launch, manage, and transform into a subscription business. The company offers Zuora Central platform that acts as an intelligent subscription management hub that allows customers to order-to-revenue operations.

