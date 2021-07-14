Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO) CEO Tien Tzuo Sells 15,000 Shares

Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO) CEO Tien Tzuo sold 15,000 shares of Zuora stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.06, for a total value of $225,900.00.
Tien Tzuo also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, April 14th, Tien Tzuo sold 20,000 shares of Zuora stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.76, for a total value of $355,200.00.
Zuora stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $17.41. 820,947 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,251,639. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.08 and a beta of 2.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.06. Zuora, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.15 and a 12 month high of $18.64.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Zuora by 8.6% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 13,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Zuora by 5.9% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 30,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after buying an additional 1,720 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zuora by 3.0% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 60,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $891,000 after buying an additional 1,768 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zuora during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Zuora by 19.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 2,248 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.08% of the company’s stock.
Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Zuora from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, June 26th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Zuora in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Zuora from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Zuora in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company.
Zuora Company Profile
Zuora, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based software on a subscription basis that enables companies in various industries to launch, manage, and transform into a subscription business. The company offers Zuora Central platform that acts as an intelligent subscription management hub that allows customers to order-to-revenue operations.
