Short Interest in Covestro AG (OTCMKTS:COVTY) Drops By 98.7%

Covestro AG (OTCMKTS:COVTY) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 98.7% from the June 15th total of 15,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 51,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS:COVTY traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $33.51. 10,127 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,569. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $12.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.43. Covestro has a 52-week low of $19.11 and a 52-week high of $38.05. The company’s 50 day moving average is $33.74.
The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 20th were paid a dividend of $1.4705 per share. This represents a yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 19th. Covestro’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.73%.
About Covestro
Covestro AG develops, produces, and markets polymer materials for various industries. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes; Polycarbonates; and Coatings, Adhesives, Specialties (CAS). The Polyurethanes segment develops, produces, and markets chemical precursors, such as diphenylmethane diisocyanate, toluene diisocyanate, and polyether polyol, which are used primarily in the furniture, construction, and automotive industries.
Recommended Story: Institutional Investors
Receive News & Ratings for Covestro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Covestro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.