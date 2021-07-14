Short Interest in Covestro AG (OTCMKTS:COVTY) Drops By 98.7%

Covestro AG (OTCMKTS:COVTY) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 98.7% from the June 15th total of 15,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 51,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:COVTY traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $33.51. 10,127 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,569. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $12.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.43. Covestro has a 52-week low of $19.11 and a 52-week high of $38.05. The company’s 50 day moving average is $33.74.

Get Covestro alerts:

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 20th were paid a dividend of $1.4705 per share. This represents a yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 19th. Covestro’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.73%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group restated a “sell” rating on shares of Covestro in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Covestro in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Covestro from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Covestro from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Covestro in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Covestro has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

About Covestro

Covestro AG develops, produces, and markets polymer materials for various industries. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes; Polycarbonates; and Coatings, Adhesives, Specialties (CAS). The Polyurethanes segment develops, produces, and markets chemical precursors, such as diphenylmethane diisocyanate, toluene diisocyanate, and polyether polyol, which are used primarily in the furniture, construction, and automotive industries.

Recommended Story: Institutional Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Covestro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Covestro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.