Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO) CFO Sells $138,524.49 in Stock

Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO) CFO Daniel R. Hart sold 5,409 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.61, for a total value of $138,524.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of Avid Bioservices stock traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $25.62. 871,930 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 689,284. Avid Bioservices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.49 and a 1 year high of $27.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 640.66 and a beta of 2.21.

Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.05). Avid Bioservices had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 17.31%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Avid Bioservices, Inc. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDMO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Avid Bioservices by 542.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 162,613 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,876,000 after buying an additional 137,313 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Avid Bioservices by 4,689.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 413,842 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,777,000 after buying an additional 405,202 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avid Bioservices during the first quarter worth about $4,057,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Avid Bioservices by 8,177.6% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,480 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $957,000 after buying an additional 51,846 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Avid Bioservices by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 26,859 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 3,917 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CDMO shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Avid Bioservices from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Avid Bioservices from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Avid Bioservices from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Avid Bioservices from $21.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.00.

Avid Bioservices Company Profile

Avid Bioservices, Inc, a contract development and manufacturing organization, provides process development and current good manufacturing practices (CGMP) clinical and commercial manufacturing services focused on biopharmaceutical drug substances derived from mammalian cell culture. It produces monoclonal antibodies and recombinant proteins; and offers services, including CGMP clinical and commercial drug substance manufacturing, purification, bulk packaging, release and stability testing, and regulatory submission and support.

