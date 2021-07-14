88 Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:EEENF) Short Interest Up 734.1% in June

88 Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:EEENF) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 34,939,600 shares, an increase of 734.1% from the June 15th total of 4,188,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 343,321,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of EEENF stock remained flat at $$0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 189,387,206 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 236,644,016. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.02. 88 Energy has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.20.

88 Energy Company Profile

88 Energy Limited engages in the exploration of oil and gas properties in the United States. The company holds a 59% working interest in the Icewine project, which covers an area of approximately 231,000 acres located in North Slope of Alaska, the United States. It also holds a 100% working interest in the Yukon Gold leases covering an area of approximately 15,235 acres located on the eastern border of the Central North Slope of Alaska.

