Short Interest in Genel Energy plc (OTCMKTS:GEGYF) Expands By 570.6%

Genel Energy plc (OTCMKTS:GEGYF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,400 shares, an increase of 570.6% from the June 15th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.2 days.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity raised Genel Energy to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st.

Shares of OTCMKTS:GEGYF remained flat at $$2.11 during trading on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.14. Genel Energy has a one year low of $1.44 and a one year high of $2.80.

Genel Energy plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the oil and gas exploration and production activities. It operates through two segments, Production and Pre-production. The Production segment holds interest in oil producing fields on the Tawke PSC (Tawke and Peshkabir), the Taq Taq PSC, and Sarta PSC located in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq.

