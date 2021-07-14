Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.02 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN) to announce earnings per share of $0.02 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Summit Hotel Properties’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.05) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.05. Summit Hotel Properties posted earnings of ($0.25) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 108%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Summit Hotel Properties will report full-year earnings of $0.17 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.12 to $0.21. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.84 to $1.01. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Summit Hotel Properties.

Get Summit Hotel Properties alerts:

Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.24). Summit Hotel Properties had a negative net margin of 86.65% and a negative return on equity of 14.90%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Summit Hotel Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Summit Hotel Properties in a research report on Friday, June 25th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in INN. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Summit Hotel Properties during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in Summit Hotel Properties in the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Summit Hotel Properties in the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Summit Hotel Properties during the first quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Summit Hotel Properties in the 1st quarter valued at $107,000. 97.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Summit Hotel Properties stock traded down $0.29 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.05. The company had a trading volume of 622,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 983,519. The firm has a market capitalization of $960.40 million, a P/E ratio of -5.39 and a beta of 2.42. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. Summit Hotel Properties has a fifty-two week low of $4.72 and a fifty-two week high of $11.32.

About Summit Hotel Properties

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust focused on owning premium-branded hotels with efficient operating models primarily in the Upscale segment of the lodging industry. As of November 3, 2020, the Company's portfolio consisted of 72 hotels, 67 of which are wholly owned, with a total of 11,288 guestrooms located in 23 states.

Further Reading: Understanding Market Liquidity

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Summit Hotel Properties (INN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Summit Hotel Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Hotel Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.