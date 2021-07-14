Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $547.82 Million

Equities analysts expect Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) to report sales of $547.82 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Stitch Fix’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $550.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $545.00 million. Stitch Fix posted sales of $443.41 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 23.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, September 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Stitch Fix will report full-year sales of $2.08 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.04 billion to $2.09 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $2.47 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.31 billion to $2.60 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Stitch Fix.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, June 6th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $535.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $511.40 million. Stitch Fix had a negative return on equity of 17.68% and a negative net margin of 3.79%.

Several research firms have commented on SFIX. TheStreet upgraded Stitch Fix from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Barclays boosted their target price on Stitch Fix from $48.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Stitch Fix in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 price target for the company. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on Stitch Fix from $29.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Stitch Fix from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Stitch Fix currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.30.

SFIX traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $60.31. The company had a trading volume of 922,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,426,051. Stitch Fix has a 1 year low of $21.60 and a 1 year high of $113.76. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $55.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -82.62 and a beta of 2.03.

In other news, President Elizabeth Spaulding sold 6,340 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.72, for a total transaction of $423,004.80. Following the transaction, the president now owns 238,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,942,677.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Marka Hansen sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.19, for a total transaction of $421,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $421,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 548,483 shares of company stock valued at $29,351,124. 45.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in Stitch Fix by 8.7% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,666,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,698,000 after purchasing an additional 454,401 shares during the period. Working Capital Advisors UK Ltd. increased its position in shares of Stitch Fix by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Working Capital Advisors UK Ltd. now owns 4,802,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,922,000 after purchasing an additional 705,847 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Stitch Fix by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,524,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,133,000 after purchasing an additional 172,531 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Stitch Fix by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,891,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,771,000 after acquiring an additional 783,345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY increased its holdings in Stitch Fix by 92.7% in the 1st quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,666,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,571,000 after acquiring an additional 801,782 shares during the last quarter. 54.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stitch Fix Company Profile

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories through its Website and mobile application in the United States. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags for men, women, and kids under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc.

