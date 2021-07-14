DAOstack Reaches Market Capitalization of $3.72 Million (GEN)

DAOstack (CURRENCY:GEN) traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 13th. One DAOstack coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0767 or 0.00000241 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, DAOstack has traded 5.6% lower against the US dollar. DAOstack has a market capitalization of $3.72 million and $359,817.00 worth of DAOstack was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $31,904.83 or 1.00281778 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.20 or 0.00035218 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00006838 BTC.

HNC COIN (HNC) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00009272 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.22 or 0.00054124 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000866 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003141 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00006033 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0347 or 0.00000109 BTC.

About DAOstack

DAOstack (CRYPTO:GEN) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. DAOstack’s total supply is 60,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 48,507,939 coins. The official website for DAOstack is daostack.io . DAOstack’s official Twitter account is @daostack and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DAOstack is /r/daostack and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “DAOstack is an operating system for Decentralized Autonomous Organizations (DAOs). DAOstack provides customizable tools for collective resource management, decision making, budgeting and incentivisation, which make the development of decentralized apps easier and more intuitive. GEN is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum network. It's the native token of the DAOstack platform and it's required for all basic operations across the DAOstack ecosystem – such as promoting proposals. GEN will be distributed to contributors of value through the DAOstack framework itself, incentivizing development, promotion and adoption. “

DAOstack Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAOstack directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAOstack should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DAOstack using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

