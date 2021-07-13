Brokerages Anticipate Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) to Announce $0.64 EPS

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) will report earnings of $0.64 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Mondelez International’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.59 and the highest is $0.70. Mondelez International posted earnings of $0.63 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Mondelez International will report full-year earnings of $2.92 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.87 to $2.98. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $3.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.11 to $3.24. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Mondelez International.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.08. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.37% and a net margin of 13.94%. The company had revenue of $7.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MDLZ. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Mondelez International from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Mondelez International from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Mondelez International from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Mondelez International from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Mondelez International from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Mondelez International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.43.

Shares of Mondelez International stock traded up $0.12 on Tuesday, reaching $63.07. 5,222,806 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,415,463. The firm has a market cap of $88.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.66. Mondelez International has a 52 week low of $51.30 and a 52 week high of $64.37. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $62.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.315 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.65%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the 4th quarter valued at about $181,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 135,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,907,000 after buying an additional 3,091 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 350.9% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 2,688 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its stake in Mondelez International by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 61,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,619,000 after purchasing an additional 3,959 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Mondelez International by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 48,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,820,000 after purchasing an additional 2,964 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.73% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

