Alto Ingredients, Inc. (NYSE:ALTO) Director Gilbert E. Nathan Acquires 40,000 Shares

Alto Ingredients, Inc. (NYSE:ALTO) Director Gilbert E. Nathan acquired 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.11 per share, for a total transaction of $244,400.00.

NYSE:ALTO traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.42. The stock had a trading volume of 1,889,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,689,704. Alto Ingredients, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.72 and a 52 week high of $11.44.

Get Alto Ingredients alerts:

About Alto Ingredients

Alto Ingredients, Inc produces and markets specialty alcohols and essential ingredients in the United States. It operates in two segments, Production and Marketing. The company offers specialty alcohols used in mouthwash, cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, hand sanitizers, disinfectants, and cleaners; alcoholic beverages, flavor extracts, and vinegar, as well as corn germ used for corn oils and carbon dioxide.

See Also: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for Alto Ingredients Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alto Ingredients and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.