Alto Ingredients, Inc. (NYSE:ALTO) Director Gilbert E. Nathan Acquires 40,000 Shares

Alto Ingredients, Inc. (NYSE:ALTO) Director Gilbert E. Nathan acquired 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.11 per share, for a total transaction of $244,400.00.
NYSE:ALTO traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.42. The stock had a trading volume of 1,889,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,689,704. Alto Ingredients, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.72 and a 52 week high of $11.44.
