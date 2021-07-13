WOWswap Price Up 3.7% Over Last Week (WOW)

WOWswap (CURRENCY:WOW) traded down 5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 13th. WOWswap has a total market cap of $1.86 million and approximately $49,128.00 worth of WOWswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WOWswap coin can now be purchased for approximately $5.41 or 0.00016645 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, WOWswap has traded up 3.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003080 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001877 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.72 or 0.00042241 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.05 or 0.00114073 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.76 or 0.00153189 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $32,478.85 or 0.99994163 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002820 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $302.95 or 0.00932693 BTC.

WOWswap’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 343,682 coins. WOWswap’s official Twitter account is @Wowswap_io

According to CryptoCompare, “Wownero is a privacy-centric memecoin that was fairly launched on April 1, 2018 with no pre-mine. Wownero is a cross between Monero and Doge, but it is deflationary with a finite supply of 184 million coins emitted over 50 years. Wownero is the first project to adopt a CPU-friendly proof-of-work based on RandomX, which utilizes a virtual machine to execute randomly generated programs to achieve ASIC resistance. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WOWswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WOWswap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WOWswap using one of the exchanges listed above.

