Zacks: Brokerages Expect Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NYSE:ITCI) to Post -$0.78 EPS

Brokerages expect Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NYSE:ITCI) to report ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Intra-Cellular Therapies’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.71) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.88). Intra-Cellular Therapies reported earnings of ($0.96) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 18.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Intra-Cellular Therapies will report full-year earnings of ($3.11) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.30) to ($2.63). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($2.17) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.60) to ($1.14). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Intra-Cellular Therapies.

Get Intra-Cellular Therapies alerts:

ITCI traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $39.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 421,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 564,271. Intra-Cellular Therapies has a fifty-two week low of $17.26 and a fifty-two week high of $44.80.

In related news, Director Joel S. Marcus sold 18,289 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.27, for a total value of $773,076.03.

About Intra-Cellular Therapies

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel drugs for the treatment of neuropsychiatric and neurologic diseases, and other disorders of the central nervous system (CNS) in the United States. The company offers CAPLYTA for the treatment of schizophrenia in adults. It is also developing lumateperone, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of bipolar depression, as well as to treat autism spectrum disorder, and sleep disorders associated with neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders.

Read More: How are institutional investors different from individual investors?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Intra-Cellular Therapies (ITCI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Intra-Cellular Therapies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intra-Cellular Therapies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.