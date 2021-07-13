Frank’s International (NYSE:FI) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Frank’s International (NYSE:FI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Frank’s International N.V. is a provider of engineered tubular services to the oil and gas industry. Its tubular services include the handling and installation of multiple joints of pipe to establish a cased wellbore; and the installation of smaller diameter pipe inside a cased wellbore to provide a conduit for produced oil and gas to reach the surface. The Company provides its services to exploration and production companies in both offshore and onshore environments, with a focus on complex and technically demanding wells. Frank’s International N.V. is based in Amsterdam, the Netherlands. “

Get Frank's International alerts:

Separately, Barclays upgraded Frank’s International from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $3.50 to $4.50 in a research report on Monday, March 15th.

Frank’s International stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.91. The company had a trading volume of 807,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,252,132. Frank’s International has a 12-month low of $1.49 and a 12-month high of $5.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.35. The stock has a market cap of $662.64 million, a P/E ratio of -6.93 and a beta of 1.37.

Frank’s International (NYSE:FI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.01). Frank’s International had a negative return on equity of 11.02% and a negative net margin of 26.02%. The company had revenue of $94.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.04) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Frank’s International will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Frank’s International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in shares of Frank’s International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Frank’s International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Frank’s International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Frank’s International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.25% of the company’s stock.

Frank’s International Company Profile

Frank's International N.V., together with its subsidiaries, provides various engineered tubular services for the oil and gas exploration and production, and oilfield services companies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Tubular Running Services, Tubulars, and Cementing Equipment.

Further Reading: Death Cross

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Frank’s International (FI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Frank's International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frank's International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.