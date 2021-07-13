Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Gladstone Investment Corporation is an investment company that seeks to make equity-type investments in small and mid-sized private businesses in the U.S. “

Separately, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Gladstone Investment in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company.

NASDAQ GAIN traded down $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.59. 69,435 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 163,310. Gladstone Investment has a 1-year low of $8.16 and a 1-year high of $14.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $484.46 million, a P/E ratio of 11.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 1.53.

Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The investment management company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.09). Gladstone Investment had a net margin of 74.97% and a return on equity of 6.24%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Gladstone Investment will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its position in Gladstone Investment by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 51,671 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 2,938 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Gladstone Investment by 38.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 148,446 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,816,000 after purchasing an additional 41,067 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Gladstone Investment in the 1st quarter worth approximately $181,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Gladstone Investment by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 620,386 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,587,000 after purchasing an additional 92,362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in Gladstone Investment by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 135,839 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,661,000 after purchasing an additional 6,725 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.74% of the company’s stock.

Gladstone Investment Company Profile

Gladstone Investment Corporation is a private equity fund specializing in lower middle market, acquisitions, mature stage, buyouts; recapitalizations; refinancing existing debt; senior debt securities such as senior loans, senior term loans, lines of credit, and senior notes; senior subordinated debt securities such as senior subordinated loans and senior subordinated notes; junior subordinated debt securities such as subordinated notes and mezzanine loans; limited liability company interests, and warrants or options.

