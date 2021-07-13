Jch Crenshaw Holdings, Llc Buys 3,256 Shares of Stabilis Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:SLNG) Stock

Stabilis Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:SLNG) Director Jch Crenshaw Holdings, Llc purchased 3,256 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.92 per share, for a total transaction of $25,787.52.

Jch Crenshaw Holdings, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 19th, Jch Crenshaw Holdings, Llc purchased 4,871 shares of Stabilis Solutions stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.84 per share, for a total transaction of $38,188.64.

On Friday, May 21st, Jch Crenshaw Holdings, Llc purchased 3,590 shares of Stabilis Solutions stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.88 per share, for a total transaction of $28,289.20.

Shares of SLNG stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.64. 4,868 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,443. Stabilis Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.81 and a 1-year high of $10.47.

Stabilis Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides small-scale liquefied natural gas (LNG) production, distribution, and fueling services to various end markets in North America. It operates in two segments, LNG and Power Delivery. The company supplies LNG to the industrial, midstream, and oilfield sectors; and offers fuel solutions to industrial users of propane, diesel, and other crude-based fuel products, as well as provides cryogenic equipment rental and field services.

