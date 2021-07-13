Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC) Short Interest Down 99.8% in June

Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, a decrease of 99.8% from the June 15th total of 2,240,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 281,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Banc of California in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Banc of California from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Banc of California from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Banc of California from $20.50 to $22.50 in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Banc of California currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.93.

In other Banc of California news, CEO Jared M. Wolff bought 5,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.75 per share, with a total value of $99,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 208,275 shares in the company, valued at $3,696,881.25. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director James Andrew Barker bought 27,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.42 per share, with a total value of $501,024.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 12,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $225,166.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 40,800 shares of company stock valued at $742,494. Company insiders own 9.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BANC. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Banc of California by 2,512.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,351 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 2,261 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Banc of California in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Banc of California in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $149,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Banc of California in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Banc of California in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $187,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BANC stock traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $16.55. 240,346 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 271,728. Banc of California has a 1-year low of $9.00 and a 1-year high of $21.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $838.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.17 and a beta of 1.83.

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25. Banc of California had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 8.62%. The business had revenue of $62.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.19) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Banc of California will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. Banc of California’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.00%.

Banc of California Company Profile

Banc of California, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Banc of California, National Association that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, retirement, and interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing demand accounts, as well as certificate of deposits.

