SuperFarm (SUPER) Reaches Market Cap of $50.67 Million

SuperFarm (CURRENCY:SUPER) traded up 10% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 13th. One SuperFarm coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.50 or 0.00001561 BTC on exchanges. SuperFarm has a total market capitalization of $50.67 million and $45.10 million worth of SuperFarm was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, SuperFarm has traded 16.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000019 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000346 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000033 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MONK (MONK) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0699 or 0.00000220 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0989 or 0.00000311 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

MM Token (MM) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00008871 BTC.

MilliMeter (MM) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001669 BTC.

SuperFarm Coin Profile

SuperFarm is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 21st, 2021. SuperFarm’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 101,909,750 coins. SuperFarm’s official Twitter account is @SuperFarmDao

According to CryptoCompare, “SuperCoin (SUPER) is an X11 PoW/PoS hybrid that has a 90 second block time and a difficulty retargetting each block. The PoS block time is 20 seconds per block with a high first year annual rate of 100%, dropping to 50% in year 2, and a final 1% in year 3. The PoW payout halves the block reward every 45 days from an initial 512 SUPER, to a minimum of 1 coin per block. There are also superblocks every 3 hours of 4x the normal payout, every day of 16x the normal payout, and every five days 128x the normal payout. There was a 5% premine for IPOing the coin. “

Buying and Selling SuperFarm

