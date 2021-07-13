CAI International, Inc. (NYSE:CAI) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

CAI International, Inc. (NYSE:CAI) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decline of 99.8% from the June 15th total of 304,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 425,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CAI shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of CAI International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CAI International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. William Blair downgraded shares of CAI International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, B. Riley downgraded shares of CAI International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th.

Get CAI International alerts:

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CAI International during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its stake in shares of CAI International by 136.0% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 885 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CAI International during the 1st quarter worth $103,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CAI International during the 1st quarter worth $121,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of CAI International by 256.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,112 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 2,959 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CAI traded down $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $55.66. The company had a trading volume of 279,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 318,508. The business’s fifty day moving average is $46.55. The firm has a market cap of $963.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.56 and a beta of 1.53. CAI International has a twelve month low of $16.46 and a twelve month high of $56.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

CAI International (NYSE:CAI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The transportation company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $80.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.36 million. CAI International had a net margin of 20.43% and a return on equity of 17.51%. On average, research analysts forecast that CAI International will post 7.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. CAI International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.72%.

About CAI International

CAI International, Inc operates as a transportation finance company in the United States, Switzerland, France, Korea, Singapore, rest of Asia, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company leases, re-leases, and disposes equipment; and contracts for the repair, repositioning, and storage of equipment.

Featured Article: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Receive News & Ratings for CAI International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CAI International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.