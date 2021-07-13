Costamare Inc. (NYSE:CMRE) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Costamare Inc. (NYSE:CMRE) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 14,200 shares, a drop of 99.1% from the June 15th total of 1,560,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 589,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMRE. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Costamare by 352.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,394,782 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $13,418,000 after buying an additional 1,086,678 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Costamare by 40.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,719,918 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $16,546,000 after buying an additional 496,589 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Costamare by 32.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,128,386 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $10,855,000 after purchasing an additional 278,330 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Costamare by 87.1% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 584,549 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $4,839,000 after purchasing an additional 272,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Costamare by 236.4% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 362,770 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,490,000 after purchasing an additional 254,918 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.04% of the company’s stock.

CMRE stock traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.48. The company had a trading volume of 1,286,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 678,562. Costamare has a 1 year low of $4.48 and a 1 year high of $12.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 127.57 and a beta of 1.71. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.24.

Costamare (NYSE:CMRE) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The shipping company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.01. Costamare had a net margin of 9.50% and a return on equity of 11.82%. The company had revenue of $126.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.33 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Costamare will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 20th will be given a $0.115 dividend. This is an increase from Costamare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 19th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.01%. Costamare’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.22%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CMRE. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Costamare from $12.50 to $14.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Costamare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, upped their price target on shares of Costamare from $12.50 to $14.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.38.

About Costamare

Costamare Inc owns and charters containerships to liner companies worldwide. As of June 14, 2021, it had a fleet of 81 containerships with a total capacity of approximately 581,000 twenty foot equivalent units and 16 dry bulk vessels with a total capacity of approximately 932,000 DWT. The company was founded in 1974 and is based in Monaco.

