Analysts Expect Alector, Inc. (NYSE:ALEC) to Announce -$0.68 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Alector, Inc. (NYSE:ALEC) to post earnings of ($0.68) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Alector’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.62) and the lowest is ($0.77). Alector posted earnings per share of ($0.58) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 17.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Alector will report full year earnings of ($2.24) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.80) to ($0.65). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($1.65) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.05) to $0.67. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Alector.

In related news, VP Calvin Yu sold 114,174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.80, for a total transaction of $3,744,907.20. Also, insider Robert Paul sold 4,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.04, for a total value of $75,768.00. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 257,298 shares of company stock worth $8,327,314.

ALEC traded up $0.72 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $37.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 658,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 984,339. Alector has a 52 week low of $9.12 and a 52 week high of $43.32.

About Alector

Alector, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of neurodegeneration diseases. Its products include AL001, a humanized recombinant monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of frontotemporal dementia, Alzheimer's, Parkinson's, and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis diseases; and AL101 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases, including Alzheimer's and Parkinson's diseases.

See Also: Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price

