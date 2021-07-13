Maiden Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:MHLD) Director Acquires $50,001.75 in Stock

Maiden Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:MHLD) Director Simcha G. Lyons purchased 14,085 shares of Maiden stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.55 per share, with a total value of $50,001.75.

MHLD traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.41. The company had a trading volume of 82,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 318,314. Maiden Holdings, Ltd. has a 1 year low of $1.15 and a 1 year high of $4.00.

Get Maiden alerts:

About Maiden

Maiden Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty reinsurance solutions to regional and specialty insurers in Europe, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments: Diversified Reinsurance and AmTrust Reinsurance. The company writes treaties on a quota share basis and excess of loss basis.

Featured Story: Limitations of analyzing profit margin

Receive News & Ratings for Maiden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maiden and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.