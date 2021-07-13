Insider Buying: AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MITT) Director Acquires 20,000 Shares of Stock

AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MITT) Director Joseph Lamanna acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.73 per share, for a total transaction of $74,600.00.

Shares of NYSE MITT traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.82. 1,588,641 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,475,159. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.45, a quick ratio of 23.91 and a current ratio of 23.91. AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.51 and a 52 week high of $4.96. The company has a market capitalization of $177.72 million, a P/E ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.27.

Get AG Mortgage Investment Trust alerts:

AG Mortgage Investment Trust shares are set to reverse split before the market opens on Friday, July 23rd. The 1-3 reverse split was announced on Monday, July 12th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Thursday, July 22nd.

AG Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:MITT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.76. AG Mortgage Investment Trust had a return on equity of 29.74% and a net margin of 243.26%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This is a positive change from AG Mortgage Investment Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.33%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $73,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $302,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in AG Mortgage Investment Trust in the fourth quarter worth $1,100,000. Beach Point Capital Management LP bought a new stake in AG Mortgage Investment Trust in the first quarter worth $2,151,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 659,412 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,945,000 after acquiring an additional 8,459 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MITT shares. Jonestrading started coverage on AG Mortgage Investment Trust in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet upgraded AG Mortgage Investment Trust from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st.

About AG Mortgage Investment Trust

AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc, a real estate investment trust, invests in a portfolio of residential mortgage-backed securities and credit investments in the United States. Its investment portfolio includes residential investments, including re/non-performing loans, non-qualifying mortgages loans, and land related financing; and commercial investments, such as commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), interest only securities, and CMBS interest-only and principal-only securities, as well as commercial real estate loans secured by commercial real property, including mortgages and mezzanine loans for construction or redevelopment of a properties.

See Also: Do stock splits help investors?

Receive News & Ratings for AG Mortgage Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AG Mortgage Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.