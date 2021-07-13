Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) Insider Sells $167,400.00 in Stock

Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) insider Steven F. Siegel sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.32, for a total transaction of $167,400.00.

NYSE:BRX traded down $0.65 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.71. 1,198,226 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,250,113. Brixmor Property Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.58 and a 12 month high of $24.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.74 billion, a PE ratio of 59.76, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.72.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.22). Brixmor Property Group had a return on equity of 4.42% and a net margin of 10.83%. The company had revenue of $279.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $265.51 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Brixmor Property Group Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.215 per share. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 2nd. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.50%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Brixmor Property Group by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 442,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,331,000 after purchasing an additional 21,545 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in Brixmor Property Group by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 74,563 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its position in Brixmor Property Group by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 23,237 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Brixmor Property Group by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 103,313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,090,000 after purchasing an additional 4,446 shares during the period. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Brixmor Property Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $5,861,000. 95.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BRX. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective (up previously from $20.00) on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.23.

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 395 retail centers comprise approximately 69 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

