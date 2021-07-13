Kingdom Game 4.0 Hits One Day Volume of $6,583.00 (KDG)

Kingdom Game 4.0 (CURRENCY:KDG) traded down 23.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 13th. One Kingdom Game 4.0 coin can now be purchased for about $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Kingdom Game 4.0 has traded down 55.3% against the U.S. dollar. Kingdom Game 4.0 has a market cap of $112,664.09 and approximately $6,583.00 worth of Kingdom Game 4.0 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Kingdom Game 4.0 alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003087 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001879 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.65 or 0.00042122 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $36.30 or 0.00112045 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $49.54 or 0.00152889 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $32,472.50 or 1.00222029 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002819 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $302.49 or 0.00933587 BTC.

Kingdom Game 4.0 Coin Profile

Kingdom Game 4.0’s total supply is 988,125,000 coins and its circulating supply is 98,793,771 coins. Kingdom Game 4.0’s official message board is www.facebook.com/KingdomGameGlobal/notifications . Kingdom Game 4.0’s official Twitter account is @kingdomgame4 . The official website for Kingdom Game 4.0 is kingdomgame.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Kingdom Game 4.0 is a platform that paves the way for the change of Game system that is useful for the community. With the combination of talent and the revolution of technology, it aspires to create a new world, the Kingdom Game 4.0, where there is an inseparable connection among Game Publisher, Gamers and Agents network system. With the mission of bringing true value, guaranty the in-game assets for Gamers, practical benefits to Agents and that is why Kingdom Game 4.0 was born. “

Kingdom Game 4.0 Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kingdom Game 4.0 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kingdom Game 4.0 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kingdom Game 4.0 using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “KDGUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Kingdom Game 4.0 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kingdom Game 4.0 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.