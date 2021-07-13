Brokerages Anticipate SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL) Will Post Earnings of -$0.06 Per Share

Analysts expect SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL) to report ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for SailPoint Technologies’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.05) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.07). SailPoint Technologies posted earnings of $0.15 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 140%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that SailPoint Technologies will report full-year earnings of ($0.10) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.13) to ($0.08). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.03) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.10) to $0.07. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover SailPoint Technologies.

SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.05). SailPoint Technologies had a negative net margin of 4.63% and a positive return on equity of 0.98%. The firm had revenue of $90.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.58 million.

SAIL has been the topic of several research reports. DA Davidson cut their price target on SailPoint Technologies from $67.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut their price target on SailPoint Technologies from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on SailPoint Technologies from $71.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of SailPoint Technologies in a research note on Friday. Finally, TheStreet lowered SailPoint Technologies from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. SailPoint Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.07.

Shares of SAIL traded down $0.68 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $50.04. 435,463 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,080,415. SailPoint Technologies has a 1-year low of $27.83 and a 1-year high of $64.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -250.19 and a beta of 1.88. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.66.

In other SailPoint Technologies news, CAO Eric Domagalski sold 1,855 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.74, for a total value of $97,832.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark D. Mcclain sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.65, for a total value of $893,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,022,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,657,795.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 108,610 shares of company stock valued at $5,177,346 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SAIL. Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 58.2% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 13,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $704,000 after buying an additional 4,865 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 141.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 889,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,338,000 after buying an additional 521,579 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 132.9% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 263,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,038,000 after buying an additional 150,484 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. bought a new position in SailPoint Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $644,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in SailPoint Technologies by 45.2% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 285,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,178,000 after purchasing an additional 88,796 shares in the last quarter.

SailPoint Technologies Company Profile

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc provides enterprise identity security solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers software and software as a service (SaaS) solutions, which help organizations to govern the digital identities of employees, contractors, business partners, software bots, and other human and non-human users, as well as manage their constantly changing access rights to enterprise applications and data across hybrid IT environments, spanning on-premises, cloud and mobile applications, and file storage platforms.

