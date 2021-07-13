-$0.40 Earnings Per Share Expected for RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDHL) This Quarter

Brokerages expect RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDHL) to report ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for RedHill Biopharma’s earnings. RedHill Biopharma posted earnings of ($0.45) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 11.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, August 12th.

On average, analysts expect that RedHill Biopharma will report full-year earnings of ($1.48) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.60) to ($1.30). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.60) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.90) to ($0.40). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow RedHill Biopharma.

RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.29. The company had revenue of $20.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.37 million. RedHill Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 251.48% and a negative net margin of 97.62%.

RDHL has been the subject of several recent research reports. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of RedHill Biopharma in a research report on Monday, May 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut RedHill Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of RedHill Biopharma in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of RedHill Biopharma in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, WBB Securities cut RedHill Biopharma from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, May 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. RedHill Biopharma currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.80.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of RedHill Biopharma by 626.7% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,549 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 3,923 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RedHill Biopharma in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RedHill Biopharma in the first quarter valued at approximately $98,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of RedHill Biopharma in the first quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RedHill Biopharma in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $149,000. 22.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RDHL stock traded down $0.14 on Tuesday, hitting $6.50. 261,419 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 415,680. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market cap of $301.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.98 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.84. RedHill Biopharma has a fifty-two week low of $5.91 and a fifty-two week high of $11.52.

RedHill Biopharma Company Profile

RedHill Biopharma Ltd., a specialty biopharmaceutical company, primarily focused on gastrointestinal and infectious diseases. The company promotes gastrointestinal drugs, including Movantik for opioid-induced constipation in adults with chronic non-cancer pain; Talicia for the treatment of Helicobacter pylori infection in adults; and Aemcolo for the treatment of travelers' diarrhea in adults.

