Admiral Group plc (LON:ADM) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Admiral Group plc (LON:ADM) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 2,536.33 ($33.14).

ADM has been the subject of several research reports. Peel Hunt boosted their price objective on shares of Admiral Group from GBX 2,120 ($27.70) to GBX 2,430 ($31.75) and gave the company a “reduce” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Admiral Group from GBX 2,400 ($31.36) to GBX 2,800 ($36.58) and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 2,758 ($36.03) price objective on shares of Admiral Group in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a GBX 2,300 ($30.05) price target on shares of Admiral Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Peel Hunt upped their price target on shares of Admiral Group from GBX 2,120 ($27.70) to GBX 2,430 ($31.75) and gave the stock a “reduce” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th.

Admiral Group stock traded up GBX 7 ($0.09) during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting GBX 3,251 ($42.47). The company had a trading volume of 657,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 449,929. The company has a market cap of £9.66 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.42, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.37. Admiral Group has a 1 year low of GBX 2,264 ($29.58) and a 1 year high of GBX 3,316 ($43.32). The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 8,842.34.

Admiral Group plc provides car insurance products primarily in the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, France, India, and the United States. The company operates through UK Insurance, International Insurance, Admiral Loans, and Other segments. It underwrites car, van, household, and travel insurance. The company operates conte.it, a car insurance website in Italy, as well as provides unsecured personal loans and car finance products.

