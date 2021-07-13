Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 100.0% from the June 15th total of 15,570,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,920,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

TAP stock traded down $1.16 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $51.69. The stock had a trading volume of 1,576,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,267,014. Molson Coors Beverage has a 1-year low of $32.11 and a 1-year high of $61.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a fifty day moving average of $56.79.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.13. Molson Coors Beverage had a negative net margin of 6.54% and a positive return on equity of 5.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Molson Coors Beverage will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $43.00 price objective (down from $45.00) on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.08.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. RiverFront Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 4,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 6,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 13,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,475,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 9,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.99% of the company’s stock.

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company was formerly known as Molson Coors Brewing Company and changed its name to Molson Coors Beverage Company in January 2020. Molson Coors Beverage Company was founded in 1774 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

