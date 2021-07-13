Sustainable Opportunities Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:SOAC) Short Interest Down 99.8% in June

Sustainable Opportunities Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:SOAC) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a decline of 99.8% from the June 15th total of 1,300,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 268,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Separately, Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Sustainable Opportunities Acquisition in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SOAC. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sustainable Opportunities Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $477,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sustainable Opportunities Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $179,000. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sustainable Opportunities Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $115,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Sustainable Opportunities Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $294,000. Finally, OTA Financial Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Sustainable Opportunities Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $381,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.95% of the company’s stock.

SOAC remained flat at $$9.93 during trading on Tuesday. 483,686 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 710,773. Sustainable Opportunities Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.70 and a fifty-two week high of $12.72. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.94.

About Sustainable Opportunities Acquisition

Sustainable Opportunities Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

