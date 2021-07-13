Natera, Inc. (NYSE:NTRA) Insider Daniel Rabinowitz Sells 3,140 Shares

Natera, Inc. (NYSE:NTRA) insider Daniel Rabinowitz sold 3,140 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.51, for a total transaction of $306,181.40.

NTRA traded down $3.01 on Tuesday, reaching $116.50. 581,311 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 997,272. Natera, Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.16 and a 52-week high of $127.19.

Get Natera alerts:

About Natera

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. It offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother, as well as twin pregnancies for zygosity; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases; and Spectrum to analyze chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

See Also: What is Net Asset Value (NAV)?

Receive News & Ratings for Natera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.