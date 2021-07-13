Derek J. Maetzold Sells 6,666 Shares of Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:CSTL) Stock

Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:CSTL) insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 6,666 shares of Castle Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.69, for a total value of $351,231.54.

NYSE:CSTL traded down $1.38 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $70.40. The stock had a trading volume of 108,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 284,349. Castle Biosciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.15 and a 1-year high of $107.69.

Castle Biosciences Company Profile

Castle Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage dermatological cancer company, focuses to provide diagnostic and prognostic solutions for dermatological cancers. Its lead product is DecisionDx-Melanoma, a multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify high-risk patients with stage I and II melanomas based on biological information from 31 genes within their tumor tissue.

