StoneX Group Inc. (NYSE:SNEX) CEO Sean Michael Oconnor Sells 9,787 Shares

StoneX Group Inc. (NYSE:SNEX) CEO Sean Michael Oconnor sold 9,787 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $685,090.00.

Shares of NYSE SNEX traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $62.66. The company had a trading volume of 62,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,367. StoneX Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.29 and a 1-year high of $70.47.

StoneX Group Company Profile

StoneX Group Inc operates as a global financial services network that connects companies, organizations, traders, and investors to market ecosystem worldwide. Its Commercial segment provides risk management and hedging, exchange-traded and OTC products execution and clearing, voice brokerage, market intelligence, physical trading, and commodity financing and logistics services.

