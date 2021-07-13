Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NYSE:EXPD) Director Robert R. Wright Sells 4,500 Shares

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NYSE:EXPD) Director Robert R. Wright sold 4,500 shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.50, for a total transaction of $533,250.00.

EXPD stock traded down $0.78 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $127.41. 787,313 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,158,218. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a twelve month low of $76.73 and a twelve month high of $129.26.

Get Expeditors International of Washington alerts:

About Expeditors International of Washington

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

Recommended Story: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for Expeditors International of Washington Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expeditors International of Washington and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.