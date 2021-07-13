Garen K. Staglin Purchases 2,500 Shares of ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EXLS) Stock

ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EXLS) Director Garen K. Staglin purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $107.04 per share, for a total transaction of $267,600.00.

Shares of NYSE EXLS traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $107.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 76,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 157,110. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.20 and a 1 year high of $108.66.

ExlService Company Profile

ExlService Holdings, Inc provides operations management and analytics services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers business process management (BPM) services to the insurance industry in the areas of claims processing, subrogation, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business processing, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer services.

