HSBC Holdings plc (LON:HSBA) Receives GBX 454.92 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

HSBC Holdings plc (LON:HSBA) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and eight have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 456.17 ($5.96).

Several research analysts have commented on HSBA shares. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 414 ($5.41) target price on HSBC and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 470 ($6.14) price target on shares of HSBC in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Barclays set a GBX 470 ($6.14) price target on HSBC and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 600 ($7.84) price target on HSBC in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded HSBC to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from GBX 400 ($5.23) to GBX 440 ($5.75) in a research report on Friday, June 18th.

Get HSBC alerts:

LON HSBA traded down GBX 0.65 ($0.01) during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting GBX 412.20 ($5.39). The company had a trading volume of 17,620,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,844,586. HSBC has a 52 week low of GBX 281.50 ($3.68) and a 52 week high of GBX 462.55 ($6.04). The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 436.50. The company has a market capitalization of £84.20 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.35.

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking products and services, such as current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services for ultra high net worth individuals; and wealth management services, including insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

See Also: What is the definition of arbitrage?

Receive News & Ratings for HSBC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HSBC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.