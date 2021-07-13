Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.89.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, April 16th.

Get Inovio Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Inovio Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.01. 2,109,275 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,999,973. Inovio Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $5.81 and a 1 year high of $28.14. The stock has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.09 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 14.17 and a current ratio of 14.17. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.02.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $0.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 million. Inovio Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 39.16% and a negative net margin of 2,916.64%. Inovio Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was down 69.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Inovio Pharmaceuticals will post -1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Peter Kies sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.52, for a total value of $85,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 160,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,369,913.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Jacqueline Elizabeth Shea sold 38,535 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total transaction of $385,735.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 21,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $216,135.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 133,231 shares of company stock worth $1,241,511. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 4,424.0% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 4,524 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 4,424 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 175.5% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,945 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 2,513 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in Inovio Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 42.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the period. 35.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Inovio Pharmaceuticals

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of DNA medicines to treat and protect people from diseases associated with human papillomavirus (HPV), cancer, and infectious diseases. Its DNA medicines platform uses precisely designed SynCon optimized plasmids that have ability to help break the immune system's tolerance of cancerous or infected cells and facilitate cross-strain protection against unmatched and matched pathogen variants.

See Also: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Inovio Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inovio Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.