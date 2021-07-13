Wownero (WOW) Tops 1-Day Volume of $14,466.00

Wownero (CURRENCY:WOW) traded down 2.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 13th. One Wownero coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000463 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Wownero has traded down 8.1% against the US dollar. Wownero has a total market capitalization of $7.12 million and $14,466.00 worth of Wownero was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003077 BTC.

PRiVCY (PRIV) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,616.40 or 0.09040772 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001876 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003078 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded up 33.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000356 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.73 or 0.00042235 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003078 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.53 or 0.00050869 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Wownero Coin Profile

WOW is a coin. Its launch date was April 1st, 2018. Wownero’s total supply is 47,309,380 coins. Wownero’s official Twitter account is @W0wn3r0 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Wownero is https://reddit.com/r/Wownero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Wownero’s official website is wownero.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Wownero is a privacy-centric memecoin that was fairly launched on April 1, 2018 with no pre-mine. Wownero is a cross between Monero and Doge, but it is deflationary with a finite supply of 184 million coins emitted over 50 years. Wownero is the first project to adopt a CPU-friendly proof-of-work based on RandomX, which utilizes a virtual machine to execute randomly generated programs to achieve ASIC resistance. “

Buying and Selling Wownero

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wownero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wownero should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wownero using one of the exchanges listed above.

