WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $17.51 Million

Analysts expect WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF) to post $17.51 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for WhiteHorse Finance’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $16.96 million to $17.96 million. WhiteHorse Finance reported sales of $13.82 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 26.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that WhiteHorse Finance will report full year sales of $71.53 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $70.58 million to $72.82 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $73.05 million, with estimates ranging from $71.72 million to $75.36 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for WhiteHorse Finance.

WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The investment management company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. WhiteHorse Finance had a net margin of 93.36% and a return on equity of 8.29%. The business had revenue of $17.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.15 million.

A number of research firms have recently commented on WHF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $15.50 target price (up from $14.50) on shares of WhiteHorse Finance in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut WhiteHorse Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.33.

WHF traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $15.60. 26,605 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 74,769. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 2.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $321.33 million, a PE ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.36. WhiteHorse Finance has a 1 year low of $9.02 and a 1 year high of $16.72.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th were issued a dividend of $0.355 per share. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 17th. WhiteHorse Finance’s payout ratio is presently 121.37%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 62.4% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 129,008 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,957,000 after purchasing an additional 49,562 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of WhiteHorse Finance during the fourth quarter worth about $387,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 101,663 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,384,000 after purchasing an additional 2,405 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of WhiteHorse Finance during the first quarter worth about $91,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 14,044 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 2,074 shares in the last quarter. 13.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WhiteHorse Finance Company Profile

WhiteHorse Finance, LLC is a business development company.

