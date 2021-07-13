Redfin Co. (NYSE:RDFN) CFO Christopher John Nielsen Sells 4,500 Shares of Stock

Redfin Co. (NYSE:RDFN) CFO Christopher John Nielsen sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.97, for a total value of $256,365.00.

On Tuesday, July 6th, Christopher John Nielsen sold 4,500 shares of Redfin stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.66, for a total value of $281,970.00.

Shares of RDFN traded down $2.91 on Tuesday, hitting $57.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,072,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,605,201. Redfin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $35.23 and a fifty-two week high of $98.44.

Redfin Corporation operates as a residential real estate brokerage company in the United States and Canada. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in the purchase or sell of home. It also provides title and settlement services; originates and sells mortgages; and buys and sells homes.

