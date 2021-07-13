Captiva Verde Wellness Corp. (OTCMKTS:CPIVF) Short Interest Update

Captiva Verde Wellness Corp. (OTCMKTS:CPIVF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,300 shares, an increase of 1,975.0% from the June 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 118,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS:CPIVF traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.18. 77,094 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 94,647. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.16. Captiva Verde Wellness has a 1-year low of $0.02 and a 1-year high of $0.47.

Captiva Verde Wellness Corp. operates as a health and wellness company. The company's assets include sustainable real estate communities in California; outdoor organic cannabis cultivation in Canada; premium infused products and consumer retail partnerships across North America; and medical cannabis license product distribution in Mexico.

