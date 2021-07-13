ImmunoCellular Therapeutics, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:IMUC) Short Interest Up 2,800.0% in June

ImmunoCellular Therapeutics, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:IMUC) saw a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, an increase of 2,800.0% from the June 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Shares of IMUC traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $0.63. 14,744 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,282. ImmunoCellular Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.06 and a 52-week high of $0.98. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.58.
ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Company Profile
