DXdao (DXD) Market Capitalization Tops $12.94 Million

DXdao (CURRENCY:DXD) traded down 2.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 13th. One DXdao coin can now be bought for approximately $262.41 or 0.00807368 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, DXdao has traded 5.4% lower against the US dollar. DXdao has a market capitalization of $12.94 million and approximately $224,791.00 worth of DXdao was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 33.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000356 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $71.29 or 0.00219358 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0674 or 0.00000207 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0263 or 0.00000081 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001309 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00004157 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000078 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

About DXdao

DXdao (DXD) is a coin. It launched on May 6th, 2020. DXdao’s total supply is 148,977 coins and its circulating supply is 49,320 coins. DXdao’s official message board is daotalk.org/c/daos/dx-dao/15 . DXdao’s official website is dxdao.eth.link . DXdao’s official Twitter account is @Dxdao_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DXdao is a collective that builds and governs decentralized products and services. Its current product suite features Omen, a prediction market; Swapr, a governance-enabled AMM; Mesa, a front-running resistant DEX; and Rails, a Layer 2 payment portal. DXdao uses a reputation-based governance system; meaning that voting power is non-transferrable and cannot be bought. DXD is an ERC20 token that powers the DXdao ecosystem and has a claim on a share of all revenue from DXdao products. DXdao is fully on-chain and minimizes its reliance on third-parties, controlling its products through ENS, and managing the treasury through binding, on-chain votes. DXdao aims to bring decentralization to DeFi and build resilient financial services for the world. Whitepaper”

DXdao Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DXdao directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DXdao should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DXdao using one of the exchanges listed above.

