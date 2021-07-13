Jetcoin Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $621,434.00 (JET)

Jetcoin (CURRENCY:JET) traded down 5.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 13th. In the last seven days, Jetcoin has traded 16.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Jetcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0384 or 0.00000118 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Jetcoin has a total market cap of $490,221.42 and approximately $621,434.00 worth of Jetcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003078 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.53 or 0.00050869 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002815 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003081 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.05 or 0.00015540 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $265.20 or 0.00815957 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000391 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00005391 BTC.

Jetcoin (JET) is a coin. Its launch date was September 12th, 2017. Jetcoin’s total supply is 80,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,768,025 coins. Jetcoin’s official website is jetcoin.io . The Reddit community for Jetcoin is /r/Jetcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Jetcoin’s official Twitter account is @jetcoins and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Jetcoin is an ERC20 token. Its main focus is the world of sports and entertainment. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jetcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jetcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Jetcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

